Patnaik writes to Goyal, proposes MoU signing at Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to organise the MoU signing ceremony for upgrading the Bhubaneswar station in the state capital, instead of New Delhi.

In an earlier communication, Goyal had invited Patnaik to attend the signing ceremony for upgrading facilities at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on May 23.

Patnaik, in a letter to Goyal yesterday, said, "As the project is of immense importance... for which the state government is committed to fully bear the expenses for development of a modern and world class station, I would, therefore propose that the MoU may be signed at Bhubaneswar on a mutually convenient date."

The project will be a joint effort between the Railway ministry and the Odisha government.

The chief minister also pointed out that the MoU was to be signed on January 20, 2018, which envisaged taking up of the project in two phases.

"As the same could not be signed, and the project has already been delayed considerably, it is proposed by the state government that the whole project may be taken in one phase," he said.

Accordingly, the Odisha government has moved for signing of a revised MoU, the CM said in the letter.

The modern station facility is planned to be built on land belonging to state government, and is already designed as a multi-modal hub that will be seamlessly integrated with the surrounding smart city development, it added.