Patnaik releases BJD's manifesto, claims all promises fulfilled

Claiming that BJD has fulfilled promises it made to people in 2014, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday released his party's poll manifesto with emphasis on the socio-economic development of farmers, women and youths.

The regional party (BJD) has named its manifesto as "Naveen Odisha, Sashakt Odisha" (new Odisha, strong Odisha) where it promised that Kalia scheme will continue for all farmers and landless agricultural labourers.

"The BJD, unlike the BJP and the Congress, has stuck to its promises it had made to the people in the 2014 elections," Patnaik said.

The next BJD government will set up a Kalia Commission to monitor the programme in every three years, the manifesto said and also promised to pursue the enhancement of paddy MSP to Rs 2930 with the Central government.

For youths, the BJD promised reservation of 75 per cent jobs in all upcoming industries in the state for qualified local youth. All the State level recruitment fees will be waived off, it said.

The BJD also promised educational loans at zero per cent interest. All technical institutes, colleges and universities will be provided free Wi-Fi. All students upon joining college will be given 1 GB internet free, it said.

The regional p[arty also promised to provide Rs 5,000 crore government business to the women SHGs which will provide a profit of about Rs 500 crore. The party also announced interest free loans to women SHGs upto Rs 5 lakh.

The party announced provision of marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 for daughters of poor families. Girl child education will be free from KG to PG level, the manifesto said.

The BJD also promised that Biju Express Way will connect North to South and East to West of Odisha. The heritage Silver city of Cuttack will be connected to Smart City Bhubaneswar by metro railway.

In its bid to end regional disparities in the state, the ruling BJD promised to make a special initiative called JUHAR (Joint Upliftment of Habitations and Regions).

"To reduce regional disparities and fast pace development, we will have Special Development Councils in Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Sambalpur districts and Athmallik, Kuchinda and Nilagiri Sub-Divisions, the manifesto said.

The polling for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases this month.