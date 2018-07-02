Patna college denies entry to female applicants for not following dress code; protest follows

A group of women seeking admission into Patna’s RPS College, on Thursday, protested against the college denying them entry into the premises because they were wearing jeans.

Nimisha, one of the protesting students, said that when authorities did not allow students to enter the college and submit their application forms, they had to return home with a heavy heart. She also stated, “No prior notice was given to us about the dress code which has to be followed during admission time.”

Another student who covered a long train journey for the admission Sheetal said, “I came directly to the college thinking it was closed so the rule of no jeans would not apply.”

The protest is about the high court passing a rule for wearing salwar suits on the campus in all seasons, with no consideration to weather conditions.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, RPS College has asked students to come the next day in the proper dress code with parents to get admission. Most colleges have already enforced a strict dress code on their campuses.

The ban on jeans has to compulsorily be followed, said one of the college officials.

Laali Devi, whose daughter was to get admission in RPS College said, “We have no problem with the uniform, but applying the same rule when the college is closed and even without any previous information, doesn’t make sense.”

Last year Magadha Mahila College had enforced a rule for girls to wear straight pants and kurtas with dupattas in college. Wearing jackets was also made compulsory in the college.

A college student, Priya said, “We have to wear a certain length of cloth made of particular material in all seasons. The college does not care about the heat and humidity.”