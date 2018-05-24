Patients will soon be able to find out whether medicines are genuine or fake via text messages

Patients will soon be able to check whether the medicines sold to them are genuine or fake via WhatsApp messages as the Drugs Technical Advisory Board approved a “trace and track” mechanism for the same on May 16.

A unique 14-digit number will be printed on the label of top 300 pharmaceutical brands sold in the market. The labels will contain a mobile number provided by the pharmaceutical company marketing the brand, which consumers can use to track whether medicines are genuine, Economic Times reported.

Patients will receive details such as the name and address of the manufacturer, the batch number, manufacturing and expiry date via messages, an official told the paper.

The move will help weed out counterfeit medicines from the market, a senior government official told the paper on condition of anonymity.

"This is to gain confidence among the public about the genuineness and quality of the product," the official said.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

About one in 10 medical products circulating in low- and middle-income countries is either substandard or falsified, research released by the World Health Organization in November 2017 showed.

A similar study in 2014-16 showed that around 3 percent medicines marketed in India were substandard, while around 0.023 percent were either spurious or counterfeit.

The 300 brands for the track-and-trace mechanism will be selected based on market size, the official said, adding that work was under way to collate the list of these products.

Pharma companies are awaiting details about the process and its functioning, who would be responsible for creating the portal that allots the numbers etc.

“If this improves access to genuine medicines and reduces counterfeit products, we will consent. But the responsibility of developing the portal for this and the allotment of unique serial numbers should be with the ministry of health,” said DG Shah, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.