'Pathaan' becomes all-time number one Hindi film in India

Mar 05, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings.

Pathaan finally hit the big screens on January 25, and collected a whopping Rs 57 crore (Rs 55 crore in Hindi format and Rs 2 crore in dubbed formats) on the opening day, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener ever.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January, said Yash Raj Films (YRF).

According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.07 crore nett in India (Hindi  1.05 crore, all dubbed versions  0.02 crore) on its sixth Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1028 crore (India gross : 641.50 crore, overseas : 386.50 crore)" YRF said in a press note.

