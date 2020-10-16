Patenting of inventions will make India ‘atmanirbhar’, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on October 15 that to lead India on the path of self-reliance, inventions would not be enough and patenting those inventions will be necessary to realise the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ dream.

The minister made this statement while virtually launching ‘KAPILA’, or Kalam Programme for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness, campaign to mark the 89th birth anniversary of former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said: “Students, teachers, and researchers in higher educational institutions have to understand that it is necessary to invent for the self-sufficiency of the country. Patenting of inventions will lead India towards self-reliance.”

“India has a pride history of Nalanda and Takshila universities, so we already had the intellectual property inherited within our culture. India has to lead the world as Vishwaguru in the field of patents,” he added.

To promote awareness on intellectual property rights and the importance of patenting inventions, Pokhriyal has decided to celebrate ‘Intellectual Property Literacy Week’ from October 15 to 23.

Several activities will be organised under the initiative such as launching online programmes to increase awareness, imparting knowledge on the process of applying for a patent, holding debates, contests, quizzes, et al.