Pataudi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pataudi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pataudi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pataudi constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pataudi is an Assembly constituency in Gurgaon district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 68.44% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 60.27% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bimla Chaudhary won this seat by a margin of 38963 votes, which was 29.09% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 133939 votes.
Ganga Ram won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24747 votes. INLD polled 95862 votes, 51.45% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .