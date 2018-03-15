Patanjali says IPL is a foreigner’s game, will not advertise during matches

The Baba Ramdev founded FMCG firm Patanjali has said that it would not advertise during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as it considers circket, especially the tournament "a foreigner's game", Economic Times reported.

“The sport [IPL] as it is, promotes consumerism and is sponsored by multinationals. Patanjali will invest in sports which are Indian and promote Indian sports at the grassroots, such as wrestling and kabaddi,” Patanjali chief executive Acharya Balakrishna was quoted as saying in the report.

In 2016, Patanjali was one of the sponsors of the Kabaddi World Cup and in 2017 it did the same with the pro wrestling league. Balakrishna noted that the company will continue its investment in local sports to promote the culture of India.

Many industry experts are sceptical of this concept. So much so that some even stated that cricket cannot be a foreign sport in India and that Board of Control for Cricket in India was not a foreign entity.

On the contrary, Patanjali products are available on e-commerce websites like Amazon.

The company is one of the largest FMCG advertisers in the country with an annual ad budget between Rs 570 crore and Rs 600 crore. With a strong presence on both conventional and unconventional media, Patanjali has grown exponentially in the recent past.