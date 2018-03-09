App
Mar 09, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Passive euthanasia: Supreme Court recognises right to die with dignity, allows 'living will' for terminally-ill patients

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, approved “living will” for terminally ill patients. “Individual can decide when to give up life support system. Life support can be removed only after statutory medical board declares patient to be incurable,” the court said.

News18

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a "living will" authorising the withdrawal of life-support system for patients suffering from terminal and irreversible illnesses. It recognised a person’s right to die with dignity.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday recognised a person’s right to die with dignity.

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, approved “living will” for terminally ill patients. “Individual can decide when to give up life support system. Life support can be removed only after statutory medical board declares patient to be incurable,” the court said.

The dilemma was apparent during the hearing of this PIL before the five-judge bench last year when it was pointed out that attempt to take one's life is still a criminal offence under the IPC and recognising passive euthanasia is amenable to be misused.

