Passengers travelling to the UAE need valid negative COVID-19 test report: Air India Express

All passengers, who are 12 years old and above, travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Air India Express flights must possess a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report, said the budget airline.

The negative COVID-19 test report should be in a printed form and issued be from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website is required.

The test should have been conducted within 96 hours of departure.

However, passengers who have moderate or severe disability are exempted from COVID-19 PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also, for all passengers travelling to the UAE, Health Declaration Form and Quarantine Undertaking form must be filled and submitted at the airport on arrival.

Passengers need to download DXB Smart App for travelling to Dubai, and ALHOSN Mobile Smart App for Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

SOP for Resident Permit Holders returning to UAE

All residence visa holders returning to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi must get a message saying you are allowed to travel (Indicated in Green Colour). The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has made it mandatory for Resident Permit Holders returning to UAE to upload their data on the uaeentry.ica.gov.ae to verify the authenticity of travel documents.

For passengers having a Dubai residence visa and are flying back to Dubai, they must have a return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

For Indians with tourist visa of UAE and travelling to UAE (Dubai and Sharjah) passport and related documents accepted for entry must have a minimum of 6-month validity from the arrival date.

The airline recommends travellers to purchase travel insurance that includes health coverage before their trip.