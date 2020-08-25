172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|passengers-travelling-to-the-uae-need-valid-negative-covid-19-test-report-air-india-express-5752021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Passengers travelling to the UAE need valid negative COVID-19 test report: Air India Express

Passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempted from COVID-19 PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Moneycontrol News

All passengers, who are 12 years old and above, travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Air India Express flights must possess a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report, said the budget airline.

The negative COVID-19 test report should be in a printed form and issued be from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website is required.

The test should have been conducted within 96 hours of departure.

Close

However, passengers who have moderate or severe disability are exempted from COVID-19 PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also, for all passengers travelling to the UAE, Health Declaration Form and Quarantine Undertaking form must be filled and submitted at the airport on arrival.

Passengers need to download DXB Smart App for travelling to Dubai, and ALHOSN Mobile Smart App for Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

SOP for Resident Permit Holders returning to UAE

All residence visa holders returning to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi must get a message saying you are allowed to travel (Indicated in Green Colour). The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has made it mandatory for Resident Permit Holders returning to UAE to upload their data on the uaeentry.ica.gov.ae to verify the authenticity of travel documents.

For passengers having a Dubai residence visa and are flying back to Dubai, they must have a return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

For Indians with tourist visa of UAE and travelling to UAE (Dubai and Sharjah) passport and related documents accepted for entry must have a minimum of 6-month validity from the arrival date.

The airline recommends travellers to purchase travel insurance that includes health coverage before their trip.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #UAE #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.