Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Passengers onboard Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express to get 500 hrs of infotainment

The Southern Railways announced the installation of a 'Magicbox' onboard the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express on January 24.

Tejas Express (Image: PTI)
Tejas Express (Image: PTI)

With the Tejas Express in the limelight, Indian Railways is looking at ensuring passengers are not devoid of entertainment while they travel on the train.

The Southern Railways on January 24 announced the installation of a 'Magicbox' onboard the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express . In its official statement, it said that this would allow passengers access to around "500 hours worth of entertainment right from their mobiles.

A Wi-Fi entertainment box, the Magicbox comes with pre-installed movies, kids content, music and government schemes. "It has content in regional languages for the multilingual passengers of Indian Railways," the official statement noted.

Close

Coaches of the Tejas Express initially had seat-mounted infotainment systems, which were removed following complaints from passengers of frequent malfunctioning during travel. The railway board had also issued a direction in this regard, to discontinue all seat-mounted infotainment systems onboard the trains. In addition, the railway administration has reportedly faced issues with respect to updation of the software and content on such systems in the past.

The Tejas Express is a premium train which runs six days a week except on Thursday and is managed by the GSN Coaching Depot, Chennai. It has a one first-AC executive chair car, 12 AC chair cars and two generator-cum-luggage vans, thus totalling 15 coaches. The Southern Railway, in a release last year, had said that the Tejas Express, which can cover a stretch of 496 km in about 6.5 hours, would be the fastest train operated train on the Chennai-Madurai route.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Tejas Express

