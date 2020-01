Passengers onboard Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express to get 500 hrs of infotainment

With the Tejas Express in the limelight, Indian Railways is looking at ensuring passengers are not devoid of entertainment while they travel on the train.



SOUTHERN RAILWAY INSTALLS WIFI ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM IN TEJAS EXPRESS pic.twitter.com/bPAXGOZ22R

— @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) January 23, 2020

The Southern Railways on January 24 announced the installation of a 'Magicbox' onboard the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express . In its official statement, it said that this would allow passengers access to around "500 hours worth of entertainment right from their mobiles.

A Wi-Fi entertainment box, the Magicbox comes with pre-installed movies, kids content, music and government schemes. "It has content in regional languages for the multilingual passengers of Indian Railways," the official statement noted.

Coaches of the Tejas Express initially had seat-mounted infotainment systems, which were removed following complaints from passengers of frequent malfunctioning during travel. The railway board had also issued a direction in this regard, to discontinue all seat-mounted infotainment systems onboard the trains. In addition, the railway administration has reportedly faced issues with respect to updation of the software and content on such systems in the past.

The Tejas Express is a premium train which runs six days a week except on Thursday and is managed by the GSN Coaching Depot, Chennai. It has a one first-AC executive chair car, 12 AC chair cars and two generator-cum-luggage vans, thus totalling 15 coaches. The Southern Railway, in a release last year, had said that the Tejas Express, which can cover a stretch of 496 km in about 6.5 hours, would be the fastest train operated train on the Chennai-Madurai route. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.