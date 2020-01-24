Passengers onboard Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express to get 500 hrs of infotainment

With the Tejas Express in the limelight, Indian Railways is looking at ensuring passengers are not devoid of entertainment while they travel on the train.



SOUTHERN RAILWAY INSTALLS WIFI ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM IN TEJAS EXPRESS pic.twitter.com/bPAXGOZ22R

The Southern Railways on January 24 announced the installation of a 'Magicbox' onboard the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express . In its official statement, it said that this would allow passengers access to around "500 hours worth of entertainment right from their mobiles.

A Wi-Fi entertainment box, the Magicbox comes with pre-installed movies, kids content, music and government schemes. "It has content in regional languages for the multilingual passengers of Indian Railways," the official statement noted.

Coaches of the Tejas Express initially had seat-mounted infotainment systems, which were removed following complaints from passengers of frequent malfunctioning during travel. The railway board had also issued a direction in this regard, to discontinue all seat-mounted infotainment systems onboard the trains. In addition, the railway administration has reportedly faced issues with respect to updation of the software and content on such systems in the past.