IndiGo pilot 'off-rostered' after passenger alleges abuse, jail threat

Supriya Unni Nair, a passenger flying by IndiGo on January 14, has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot after she had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother at Bengaluru. Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to her complaint on Twitter and informed that the airline had "off-rostered" the pilot after the incident.



.@IndiGo6E Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harrased, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance.

— Sun☀️Tweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 13, 2020

Nair claimed that her mother was diabetic and alleged that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail.

"I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," said Puri in a tweet.



I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry https://t.co/NVkjr6ubti — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2020



Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.

She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.

A statement from IndiGo read, "We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on flight 6E 806 flying from Chennai to Bangalore last night.

The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. "