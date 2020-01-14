App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo pilot 'off-rostered' after passenger alleges abuse, jail threat

Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Supriya Unni Nair, a passenger flying by IndiGo on January 14, has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot after she had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother at Bengaluru. Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to her complaint on Twitter and informed that the airline had "off-rostered" the pilot after the incident.

Nair claimed that her mother was diabetic and alleged that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail.

 

Close

"I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

related news

"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," said Puri in a tweet.

Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.

She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.

A statement from IndiGo read, "We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on flight 6E 806 flying from Chennai to Bangalore last night.

The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. "

"Our customer relations team has been in touch with the customer to ensure that her concern is understood well, and to help avoid any such experiences in the future," read the statement.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #IndiGo #Supriya Unni Nair

