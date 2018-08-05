App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger raises hoax bomb threat after altercation at Jaipur airport

The accused was not allowed to board the plane and was handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur International Airport was delayed by nearly 40 minutes after a passenger raised a hoax bomb threat following an altercation with the airline staffers today, an official said.

The accused J P Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into an altercation with the employees of the private airline during security checking and raised a fake alarm that he had a bomb in his luggage, CISF commandant Y P Singh said.

Singh said Chaudhary's luggage was checked and nothing was found. The plane, flight 6E 203, which had to take off at 10.40 am, flew at 11.23 am, he said.

The accused was not allowed to board the plane and was handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation, he added.

IndiGo said in a statement that the passenger "irresponsibly used the term 'bomb'".

"IndiGo has filed the FIR with local police and followed the normal security protocol," the airline said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #India #IndiGo

