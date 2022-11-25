Passenger hides Rs 20 crore worth liquefied cocaine in whiskey bottles, gets caught at Mumbai airport

Cocaine worth Rs 20 Crores was seized at the Mumbai airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI on Thursday, reports PTI. The cocaine was reportedly dissolved into liquid by a passenger, according to officials.

The drug was reportedly being carried in two whisky bottles which masked the cocaine making it extremely difficult to detect, an official told PTI. The official claimed that this method seemed to be new modus operandi for smuggling the contraband.

A passenger travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa was stopped at the airport, based on specific intelligence. Officials then searched the passenger’s baggage. They recovered two whisky bottles of one litre each. The bottles underwent a drug detection test in which the presence of cocaine in the liquid form was found inside.

Officials said, the gross weight of two bottles with liquid cocaine was about 3.56 kg adding that the passenger was detained and further investigation was underway.