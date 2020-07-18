App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 corona hotspot cities banned till July 31: Airport

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all COVID-19 hotspots -- has been extended till July 31 in view of raging coronavirus cases, airport sources here said on Friday.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.

The decision has been taken on the request of the state government to restrict movement from cities with high prevalence of coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of infections, it said in the tweet.

Close

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Friday evening wrote to Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola requesting suspension of flights from six metros, witnessing maximum of the COVID-19 infections, to the city till July 31.

related news

"In view of the current situation it is again requested that no flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad be scheduled for Kolkata up to July 31," Sinha wrote.

On July 4, the Kolkata airport had announced that there would be no passenger flight to the capital city between July 6-19 from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat that have high prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

It was done on the request of the state's Chief Secretary.

West Bengal is witnessing a steep rise in cases, the CS had then said, adding that a large number of cases have been reported from people coming into the state from outside.

The state government has decided to stop or curtail movement of incoming flights and trains into the state, Sinha had then noted.

There is no let up in novel coronavirus rage in the state. West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the death toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more fatalities.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

Domestic passenger services began at the Kolkata airport and Bagdogra airport on May 28 instead of May 25 as the state government's machinery was involved in relief and restoration work after cyclone Amphan's devastation.

During the pre-COVID period, the Kolkata airport operated around 200 domestic and 35 international flights regularly.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 07:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.