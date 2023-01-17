Passenger accidentally opens emergency exit on flight from Chennai, delays flight by two hours

An IndiGo aircraft.

A passenger on an IndiGo, Chennai-Tiruchirappalli flight opened the emergency door on December 10, last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on January 17, adding that it had taken due note of the incident and has ordered a probe into it.

The incident took place on December 10, 2022, when a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit doors of IndiGo flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli during the boarding process. The flight was delayed by two hours because of a security violation.

The passenger in question was allegedly Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, according to multiple media reports.

According to reports, the cabin crew were briefing the passengers on the safety protocol to be followed when the incident happened.

Surya allegedly was sitting near one of the emergency exits and he was also briefed about the mandatory emergency procedures.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” media reports said quoting passengers.

Both IndiGo and the DGCA refused to confirm whether Tejasvi Surya was the passenger in question in their statement.

In its statement, the DGCA said, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger immediately apologised for their action.”

“As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure”, the statement further said.

The incident is the latest in a slew of cases involving unruly passengers that have come to light this month.

Following these incidents, the DGCA issued an advisory warning airlines that non-compliance with regulations on handling unruly passengers would invite enforcement actions.