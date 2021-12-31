MARKET NEWS

Parvaiz Ahmad Koul appointed director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences

Koul's appointment will take effect from January 1, according to an order. He will replace Dr A G Ahangar who retired on Friday.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul as the director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here. Koul's appointment will take effect from January 1, according to an order.

"As approved by the Chairman, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar (Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K), Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar with effect from 01.01.2022," the order read.

Koul will replace Dr A G Ahangar who retired on Friday.

 
PTI
Tags: #Parvaiz Ahmad Koul #Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences #SKIMS
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:30 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.