Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rains has occurred in isolated places in Uttar Pradesh even as heatwave condition prevailed in some other parts of the state. Yesterday, day temperatures were above normal in Allahabad, Moradabad and Meerut, while Jhansi was the hottest place in the state where the mercury touched 46.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over the state tomorrow while rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur at isolated places in the state on May 27 and May 28.

The weatherman has forecast heatwave conditions in Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Aurraiya and adjoining areas.