MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Parts of Himachal Pradesh record sub-zero temperatures

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 10:23 PM IST
Sissu Lake, Himachal Pradesh - PTI

Sissu Lake, Himachal Pradesh - PTI

Parts of Himachal Pradesh shivered under sub-zero temperatures on Friday, with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said. The mercury is likely to dip further with rain and snowfall predicted at isolated places over the state for two days starting Sunday, according to the weatherman.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The mercury settled at 4.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla, he said.

Una was the warmest place in the state at 21.6 degrees Celsius.
PTI
TAGS: #Himachal Pradesh #India #Weather
first published: Dec 25, 2020 10:25 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.