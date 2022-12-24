 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parts of Delhi witness huge traffic snarls as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters city

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

Busy road stretches, such as the National Highway 24 at Ghazipur, the ITO intersection and the Ashram chowk, witnessed massive traffic snarls because of the foot march that started from Kanyakumari and entered its 108th day on Saturday.

Traffic was affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday as the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered the city.

Vehicular movement was affected in southeast Delhi in the morning hours as the yatris marched into the city, and subsequently, near the India Gate as they resumed their walk after a break in the afternoon.

The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday, cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra.

The yatra made its morning halt at the Ashram chowk at 11 am. It resumed at 1 pm and headed towards the Red Fort via Mathura Road, India Gate and ITO.

Police put up signboards, requesting the yatris to march on the left side of the road. Vehicles were seen moving at a slow pace due the congestion during the morning phase of the yatra.