Partial curfew in Andhra Pradesh from May 5

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
All private offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc, shall close at 8 PM

A partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb coronavirus that has been on a virulent spread.

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision, official sources said.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force. Thereafter, only emergency services would be allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 AM.

For the past few days, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain COVID-19. But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Covid-19 #curfew #Current Affairs #India
first published: May 3, 2021 02:26 pm

