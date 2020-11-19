Part of 'Gupkar Gang', Farooq Abdullah-led NC is BJP's ally in Kargil: Report

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), or, in Home Minister Amit Shah's words, the "Gupkar Gang", the saffron party is sharing power with PAGD alliance partner National Conference (NC) in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil (LAHDCK).

According to a report by The Indian Express, of the 26 members elected to the LAHDCK, 10 belong to NC, eight are from the Congress, and three are from the BJP. There are also five Independents in the 30-member LAHDCK, with the remaining four members nominated by the Ladakh Union Territory administration.

The 2018 Kargil Hill Council had produced a hung verdict, leading to a string of coalitions, including NC-Congress and NC-People's Democratic Party (PDP), headed by former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the PDP had two councillors, while the BJP had one, but with NC-Congress alliance falling apart and the PDP councillors jumping ship to join the BJP, the saffron party and the NC eventually remained in alliance.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Even as the BJP and the NC share power there, the NC's Farooq Abdullah is the chairperson of the PAGD, an alliance which has been termed "unholy" by top BJP leaders.

Asked about this contradiction, the BJP Member of Parliament from Ladakh and the chief of the party’s unit there, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, told the newspaper that the saffron party was in coalition with the NC "openly" and things would continue to remain that way.

He added that the NC's Kashmir unit has nothing to do with the party's unit in Kargil.

"In the next Council elections, the Kargil NC will also come to the BJP. No other party will exist here," Namgyal said, adding that in Kashmir, the NC wants to make J&K a state again and restore Article 370, but that is not the case in Ladakh.

Also Read | I can understand the frustration: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

However, according to Feroz Khan, the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDCK and an NC leader, Abdullah is the party supremo. "Although Ladakh has become a separate UT, our parent organisation remains the same, and Farooq Abdullah is our leader," Khan told the newspaper.