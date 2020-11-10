Parsa Election Result LIVE Updates | RJD candidate Chhote Lal Ray defeated JD(U)'s Chandrika Roy by 17,293 votes

LIVE updates of the Bihar Assembly election result 2020. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is taking on the BJP-JDU’s NDA alliance















Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Chhote Lal Ray won the Parsa constituency. He garnered 44.36 percent or 67,776 votes out of the 153,096 votes cast.



He defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Chandrika Roy by a margin of 17,293 votes















RDJ is the incumbent party. RJD candidate Chandrika Rai won Parsa constituency in 2015 with a margin of 42,335 votes.

Addressing the media at 6 pm, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, in a press briefing, has said it will take “some more time than normal time” to finish the counting process and that it is happening smoothly, despite COVID-related challenges.

The EC said 4,858 out of the total 7,737 planned counting rounds have been completed across the state. More than half of the counting process has been completed in 119 of Bihar’s 243 seats. Further in 18 seats, the margin is currently less than 1,000 votes, according to the EC.

Status

The Election Commission (EC) has declared results for 10 out of the total 243 seats. BJP has won four seats so far. JD(U) and RJD have won two each. The Congress and VIP have won one each. While AIMIM is leading in five constituencies, BSP is ahead in two seats. Three Independents are leading at this stage.

Interestingly, the NDA is leading in most seats where Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned. Of the 110 seats spread across 12 districts of Bihar where PM Modi addressed rallies, the NDA is leading in more than 67 seats, EC trends till 4 pm indicated.

Process

Addressing the media on November 10, the EC said the poll body hopes to finish counting of the votes by late night. It added that the process has been " absolutely glitch-free" so far, but "there is significant ground to be covered yet."

The EC also informed that counting is currently taking place at 55 locations across the state as opposed to 38 locations during the 2015 Assembly polls. On an average, 35 rounds are over, the EC said. “We have close to 63 percent increase in polling booths this time. More polling booths were added due to COVID-19 precautions,” it said, adding that there are over 1.06 lakh polling booths this time around.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas had said that around 4.10 crore votes were cast in the election.

Battleground

Counting of votes is underway. Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.