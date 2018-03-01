App
Feb 27, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parrikar will be discharged from hospital soon: Goa Assembly Speaker

Sawant, who visited Parrikar at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he is being treated said, "(The) Chief Minister is recovering at a fast pace."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to a hospital here after he complained of dehydration, will soon be discharged and will then work from home till he recovers fully, Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant today said.

"He was admitted to the GMCH due to slight dehydration but now he has overcome it. He is fine. He will be discharged soon," the speaker told reporters, adding, "Once he is discharged, he will be working from home till he recovers fully."

Earlier this month, Parrikar was treated at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a pancreatic ailment and was discharged on February 22. After his discharge, Parrikar presented the state budget in Goa Assembly.

On February 25, the chief minister was admitted to the GMCH after he complained of uneasiness.

