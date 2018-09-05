App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parrikar to return from US tomorrow

Parrikar's treatment is complete and that is why he is returning, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will return on September 6 from the United States where he has gone for medical treatment, his office said.

"The chief minister would land in Mumbai tomorrow at 3 pm and will reach Goa by 5 pm. He will board a flight from the US tonight," a senior officer at the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

Parrikar's treatment is complete and that is why he is returning, the official said.

The chief minister had left for the USA on August 31.

Earlier this year, he underwent a three-month-long treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a US hospital. Subsequently, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital again on August 23.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:21 pm

tags #Goa #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.