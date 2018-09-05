Parrikar to return from US tomorrow

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will return on September 6 from the United States where he has gone for medical treatment, his office said.

"The chief minister would land in Mumbai tomorrow at 3 pm and will reach Goa by 5 pm. He will board a flight from the US tonight," a senior officer at the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

Parrikar's treatment is complete and that is why he is returning, the official said.

The chief minister had left for the USA on August 31.

Earlier this year, he underwent a three-month-long treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a US hospital. Subsequently, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital again on August 23.