App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parrikar is overseeing administration 24X7 from US: BJP

BJP rubbished the claim of opposition Congress that the administration has collapsed, and President's rule is needed

Countering the criticism that the Goa government is now leaderless, the state BJP said Tuesday that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "monitoring" the administration from the US where he has gone for treatment.

"There is no crisis and collapse of administration. Everything is functioning smoothly. The chief minister is monitoring the administration from the United States 24 hours of the day," party spokesperson Siddharth Kuncolienkar said.

He rubbished the claim of opposition Congress that the administration has collapsed, and President's rule is needed.

"By asking for President's rule, the Congress is admitting that it does not have the numbers to form an alternative government," the BJP leader said.

Senior ministers such as Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai "are doing their job perfectly", he said.

Parrikar left for the US on August 30 for medical treatment and is expected to return on September 8. He underwent a three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment earlier this year.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 10:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.