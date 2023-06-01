English
    Parminder Chopra gets additional charge as CMD of Power Finance Corporation

    PTI
    June 01, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST

    State-owned non-bank lender Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said its Director (Finance) Parminder Chopra has been assigned the additional charge of company's CMD.

    Chopra will take over from Ravinder Singh Dhillon whose term ended on Thursday.

    "On completion of the (his) tenure on 31.05.2023, Ravinder Singh Dhillon ceases to be the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of PFC w.e.f. 01.06.2023," PFC said in a regulatory statement.

    As per the power ministry's order dated May 31, 2023, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC, has assumed the additional charge of CMD of the company with immediate effect.

    The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) in its notification dated May 8 had recommended Chopra's name for the post of CMD of PFC.

    Chopra holds a Bachelor's degree in commerce and is a qualified cost accountant. She has over 35 years of experience in the power sector, including work experience at NHPC and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

