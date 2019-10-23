App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament's Winter Session to be shorter this year as well

In the year prior to that too, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre had convened a short Winter session of Parliament that began towards the end of November and concluded in the first week of January.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just like last year, the Winter Session of Parliament will be a short one this year as well. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has informed the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament that the session will commence on November 18 this year and end on December 13.

Last year, it had begun on December 11 and continued till January 8, with Parliament being in session for barely a month.

In the year prior to that too, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre had convened a short Winter session of Parliament that began towards the end of November and concluded in the first week of January.

Close

Members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had met at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence last week to discuss the possible dates for the Winter Session, said a report by The Indian Express.

related news

Presumably, the Winter Session of Parliament will be tumultuous, as the Opposition is expected to corner the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, and the lockdown that Jammu-Kashmir has been seeing since. It is likely the Opposition parties will also attack the government in power over the slowdown in economy.

That apart, two important ordinances are expected to be converted into laws during this session. The first concerns reduction of corporate tax rate to help new and domestic manufacturing units, which in turn, is expected to counter the economic slowdown and bolster growth.

The Bill was issued in September this year to ensure implementation of amendments made to the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance was also issued in the same month and looks to effect a ban on the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and related products.

Notably, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which was the first one convened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide win to power, turned out to be one of the most productive sessions ever. Thirty-six Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha, while 32 were cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #India #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.