Parliament's Winter Session to be shorter this year as well

Just like last year, the Winter Session of Parliament will be a short one this year as well. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has informed the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament that the session will commence on November 18 this year and end on December 13.

Last year, it had begun on December 11 and continued till January 8, with Parliament being in session for barely a month.

In the year prior to that too, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre had convened a short Winter session of Parliament that began towards the end of November and concluded in the first week of January.

Members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had met at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence last week to discuss the possible dates for the Winter Session, said a report by The Indian Express.

Presumably, the Winter Session of Parliament will be tumultuous, as the Opposition is expected to corner the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, and the lockdown that Jammu-Kashmir has been seeing since. It is likely the Opposition parties will also attack the government in power over the slowdown in economy.

That apart, two important ordinances are expected to be converted into laws during this session. The first concerns reduction of corporate tax rate to help new and domestic manufacturing units, which in turn, is expected to counter the economic slowdown and bolster growth.

The Bill was issued in September this year to ensure implementation of amendments made to the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance was also issued in the same month and looks to effect a ban on the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and related products.