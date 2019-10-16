App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament's Winter session likely to commence from November 18: Sources

While there was no official announcement on the session, the indication from sources came after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to decide on the dates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 18 and may last for a month, sources in the government indicated on Wednesday.

While there was no official announcement on the session, the indication from sources came after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to decide on the dates.

The meeting was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who heads the panel.

A formal decision is expected to be announced next week after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

According to sources, the session is likely to begin on November 18 and end in the third week of December.

In last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

Besides various bills, the government plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session.

One ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

