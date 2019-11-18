Parliament’s Winter Session begins today: Shiv Sena to sit in Opposition, key bills and more

The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to begin at 11.00 am on November 18. The session, second for the 17th Lok Sabha, will run until December 13. However, it could be extended to take up additional work.

The Parliament is expected to have a total of 20 sittings. A special joint sitting of both Houses has been planned to mark the Constitution Day on November 26.

This will also be the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

As of November 17, as many as 43 Bills are pending in both Houses of Parliament. Out of these 43, 12 have been listed for consideration and passing. There are 27 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

As many as seven Bills have been listed for withdrawal. One of the Bills expected to be withdrawn is The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill is no longer required since the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution during the previous session in August, which granted special provisions to the northern J&K.

The session will being with the swearing in ceremony for the newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha. Obituary reference will be made in both Houses before proceedings being on November 18.

Ahead of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker hosted an all-party meeting on November 16. During the meeting, Birla sought cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

During their meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposition leaders said that issues of unemployment, economic conditions and air pollution in north India should be discussed.



Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening.

We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed. pic.twitter.com/EsNze39bSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2019

Opposition leaders also strongly raised Lok Sabha MP and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House.

Shiv Sena to sit in the Opposition

Shiv Sena did not attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s meeting on November 17.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that severance of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance was now only a formality, and that he had "learnt" that Sena MPs would now be sitting on Opposition benches.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had fallen out with the BJP over sharing of chief minister's post in Maharashtra after the two allies won a comfortable majority in the last month's Legislative Assembly election. The party’s lone union minister Arvind Sawant had quit the Cabinet on November 11.

The Sena is working with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a coalition government in the state.

Key Bills likely to be taken up

Citizenship Amendment Bill: The ruling party has already announced that it will introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill had been introduced in its previous tenure. However, it could not push it through amid protests. The opposition has criticised the Bill as being discriminatory on religious grounds. There has been opposition to this move in the Northeast.

It had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.

Companies (Second Amendment) Bill: The Bill aims to amend the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise some offences and facilitate the ease of doing business.

Competition (Amendment) Bill: The Bill aims to bring about structural changes in the Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s governing structure. It also proposed to expand CCI’s activities by setting up regional offices.

Personal Data Protection Bill: According to PRS Legislative Research, the Bill proposes to provide protection and regulation of all aspects of personal data and promotion of digital economy.

National River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Bill: The Bill prescribes measures to stop, control and reduce pollution in the Ganga River.

The Centre is also planning to convert two ordinances into laws -- one reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance had banned sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

Budget session recap

The Budget session of Parliament – that happened between June 17 and August 7 – was seen as ‘record setting’. As many as 38 bills were introduced in Parliament during this Session (excluding the Finance and Appropriation bills). Of these, 28 bills were passed – highest for any session in the last 10 years.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had complemented members of the Rajya Sabha. Naidu had said the session was the fifth best in the last 41 years. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said it was the most productive session since 1952.

The Triple Talaq Bill, J&K bifurcation, Presidential Order on status of Article 370, Motor Vehicles Bill and RTI (Amendment) Bill were some of the key legislations passed by Parliament in the previous session.

However, passing of these bills without referring them to committees was criticised by the Opposition. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien had termed it a "mockery of Parliament" and said that it was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.