Parliamentary panel underlines dearth of specialised labs to handle H1N1-like outbreaks

The dearth of specialized laboratories with the latest equipment has affected the response time of the government to viral outbreaks.

According to a Mint report, a parliamentary panel report said “The inadequacy of specialized laboratories equipped with the latest equipment in the country, especially at secondary and tertiary level has severely affected the response time in identification of the viruses and quick mobilization in the event of outbreaks or response to infectious disease outbreaks or epidemics, such as the H1N1 viruses.”

The laboratories, known as the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) are tasked with the identification of viruses or other pathogens causing epidemics. They also develop diagnostic kits to fight the same.

The panel states that the union Ministry should seek more funds. A separate budget for effective intervention at the time of an outbreak, was created in 2015-16. This was slated to meet the necessity of diagnostic kits, the transport of samples and the hiring of additional manpower.

“The budget line created in 2015-16 is being allocated meager amount of Rs5 crore in revised estimates (RE) 2017-18. During the year 2017-18, the department has utilized 80% of the allocation up to 31st January, 2018. The committee also takes into account details of action plan for the year 2018-19 encompassing various activities. In view of this, the committee recommends that the department should take up with the ministry of finance for higher allocation at RE stage,” the report said.

Close to 78 VRDLs have been established across 24 states. The target being 125 VRDLs by 2019-20.

However, the outreach might be stretched too thin. For example, the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dibrugarh and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases NICED, Kolkata have the entire northeast under its purview.

Goa and Delhi are yet to have a VRDL.

The latest statistics with the health ministry show that close to 2,266 deaths took place due to H1N1 in 2017. The largest cases being in Maharashtra with 778 deaths, Gujarat with 431 deaths and Rajasthan with 279 deaths.