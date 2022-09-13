Parliamentary panel recommends govt appeals to nations to identify Covid origin, penalise culprits

A parliamentary committee has recommended the government appeals to the comity of nations to conduct more studies to identify the origin of COVID-19 and penalise the culprits at an international platform.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, in its report titled 'Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic COVID-19', said there is still a lack of concrete evidence on whether coronavirus reached humans via a laboratory incident.

The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The panel understands that if the origin of coronavirus is allowed to remain a mystery, it will have colossal consequences on biosafety and biosecurity of the world, the report stated.

"The committee, therefore, strongly recommends the government to reckon its diplomacy to appeal to the comity of nations to conduct more studies to identify the origin of COVID-19 and penalise the culprits at the International platform," it said.

The report stated the increasing number of emerging viruses highlighted the necessity to establish a robust mechanism for systematic investigation of the origin and the route of transmission of pathogens.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It recommended that the ministry develop a healthcare framework in the country for investigating and managing a future outbreak of disease more effectively. "In this regard, the committee strongly believes that the recently constituted task force team led by (Niti Aayog member) Dr VK Paul will track the monkeypox situation and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and combat the menace," the panel said.

The committee highlighted that considering the high number of total Covid cases in the country, the number of samples sequenced is very low. Genome sequencing is part of an effective virus containment strategy and facilitates better surveillance thereby entailing the necessity for better policy formulation on COVID-19 management, it said.

Keeping into account that India lags in genome sequencing and has sequenced very few samples when compared to other countries, the committee strongly believes that there is a need to augment genome sequencing facilities in India, it said.

Taking into consideration the anticipation and conclusion of virologists and microbiologists that the virus will continue to evolve and possibly mutate into a more virulent and transmissible variant and so has been evident by the subsequent Covid waves across the world, it is advised to expand the genome sequencing machinery in the country to keep a track of mutating variants, the report stated.