you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliamentary panel on labour seeks clarification from 9 states on dilution of labour laws: Chairperson

Responses have been also sought from four more BJP-ruled states - Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Assam and besides Rajasthan and Punjab, both ruled by the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A parliamentary standing committee on labour has sought reply from nine states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on "dilution" of labour laws, its chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab said on Wednesday asserting that the industry cannot be pampered at the cost of labourers' rights.

Responses have been also sought from four more BJP-ruled states - Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Assam and besides Rajasthan and Punjab, both ruled by the Congress.

The panel has further sought information from Odisha on dilution of labour laws where Mahtab's own party BJP is in power.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Many stated governments such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have modified labour laws to kickstart economic activity affected by the nationwide lockdown and attract investment.

Similarly, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have also amended their respective acts to increase the working hours from 8 to 12 hours a day or 72 hours per week.

"The panel has sought information from nine states on dilution of various laws related to labourers as it wants to understand how dilution of labour laws will help the industry and to check that they are not trampling on the rights of the labour force," Mahtab told PTI.

He said there are 44 more than labour laws enacted by the Centre and over 100 enactments, notifications relating to the rules have been done by various states, but despite this only 6 percent labour force is in organised sector.

Underlining the need for maintaining balance between helping industries and protecting rights of the workers, Mahtab said, "industry cannot be pampered at the cost of the labourer's rights, there has to be a balance."

However, he welcomed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday related to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and EPF, saying these will provide much needed boost to the MSME industry which is labour intensive.

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #labour laws #Parliament

Coronavirus lockdown: 41 prevented from boarding Delhi-bound train, Railways refuses to issue refund

Railways to start waiting list for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

I fear for Nitish Kumar's govt losing trust of migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

