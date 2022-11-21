 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliamentary panel calls CEA Nageswaran, other senior officials for briefing on $5-trillion economy roadmap

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will also discuss the course of the Indian economy in the face of risks concerning food security, trade, energy and geopolitical tensions with the officials

A parliamentary panel has called chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, government think tank  Niti Aayog’s CEO Parameswaran Iyer and economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth to discuss the roadmap of India becoming a $5-trillion economy.

BJP leader and former union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called the top officials to brief it on the “Overall economic outlook and road map for $5 trillion economy”, CNBC-TV18 said on November 21.

The three officials will appear before the panel at 2.30 pm on November 21, the report cited a notice posted on the Lok Sabha website as saying.

The panel members, which are drawn from various political parties, will also talk about course of Indian economy in the face of risks concerning food security, trade, energy and geopolitical tensions with government officials.

They will also ask officials about the impact of challenging global environment on India over the next two to three years.

