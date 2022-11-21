Parliamentary panel calls CEA Nageswaran, other senior officials for briefing on $5-trillion economy roadmap

A parliamentary panel has called chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, government think tank Niti Aayog’s CEO Parameswaran Iyer and economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth to discuss the roadmap of India becoming a $5-trillion economy.

BJP leader and former union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called the top officials to brief it on the “Overall economic outlook and road map for $5 trillion economy”, CNBC-TV18 said on November 21.

The three officials will appear before the panel at 2.30 pm on November 21, the report cited a notice posted on the Lok Sabha website as saying.

The panel members, which are drawn from various political parties, will also talk about course of Indian economy in the face of risks concerning food security, trade, energy and geopolitical tensions with government officials.

They will also ask officials about the impact of challenging global environment on India over the next two to three years.

Also read: At 7% projected growth rate, India may outsmart US, Euro area, China on key macros

The officials are expected to also brief the panel on the measures being taken to manage inflation and minimise risks to Indian economy, CNBC-TV 18 report said.

The government has talked about turning India into a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25 but the coronavirus outbreak followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have dealt a blow to economic growth. India though is better placed than several other large economies, many of which are staring at a recession.

Speaking at an event in Chennai recently, home minister Amit Shah India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, and the third largest economy in the world by 2027.