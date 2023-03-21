 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliamentary panel bats for increasing budget for health research

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Limited budgetary allocation for research in health is a major reason behind the slow progress in the field of medical research, the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said in its report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Citing the Covid experience and emerging challenges, it stressed that the budgetary allocation to the Department of Health Research should be increased to at least 5 per cent of the total health budget and to 0.1 per cent of the GDP till 2025-26.

Even though the budgetary allocation to ICMR, the country's premier medical research institution, has witnessed a gradual increase over the past four financial years, it is not commensurate with the constantly expanding mandate, the panel stated.