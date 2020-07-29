Parliamentary committee to recommend unemployment insurance for unorganised sector: Report

The parliamentary committee reviewing the labour code may recommend unemployment insurance for the unorganised sector.

It may suggest that the unemployment insurance cover most workers in the unorganised sector, except farmers and domestic help, The Financial Express reported.

The government can create a fund where insured individuals can contribute on a monthly basis and the Centre can pool in as well, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Lack of a provision for unemployment insurance for the informal sector workers appears to be the biggest gap in the labour code so far, the article quotes a committee member as saying.

"Had there been an unemployment insurance scheme, the unprecedented labour market situation that has arisen out of the COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided," the official added.

The committee may ask the government to extend the coverage of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to around 30 lakh migrant workers, the report said.