Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 amid Opp protest over suspension of MPs

December 02, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Not one word said on disdainful conduct of some in last session,’ says Venkaiah Naidu

Some respected leaders&members of this august House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic’. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not, Venkaiah Naidu said. He further added that, "Latest suspension isn't the first time to have happened. Such suspension of members, starting in 1962 happened on 11 occasions till 2010,further to a Motion moved by Govts of the day. Were all of them undemocratic? If so,why it was resorted to so many times?" While calling this suspension as undemocratic both within&outside the House, not even a word being said about reasons given for suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during last session, which I have categorically called as ‘acts of sacrilege’. Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that ‘sacrilege’ of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy this new norms of democracy, he said.