December 02, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 amid Opp protest over suspension of MPs

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a discussion on COVID-19 pandemic today,

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic today,  Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2. A short-duration discussion will be held in Lok Sabha on the pandemic on Wednesday, Joshi
said. Meanwhile, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session. The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members. The session will conclude on December 23.
  • December 02, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Not one word said on disdainful conduct of some in last session,’ says Venkaiah Naidu 

    Some respected leaders&members of this august House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic’. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not, Venkaiah Naidu said. He further added that, "Latest suspension isn't the first time to have happened. Such suspension of members, starting in 1962 happened on 11 occasions till 2010,further to a Motion moved by Govts of the day. Were all of them undemocratic? If so,why it was resorted to so many times?" While calling this suspension as undemocratic both within&outside the House, not even a word being said about reasons given for suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during last session, which I have categorically called as ‘acts of sacrilege’. Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that ‘sacrilege’ of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy this new norms of democracy, he said.

  • December 02, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia replying to questions on travel guidelines due to Omicron in Lok Sabha

    It has been our effort over last 6 months to slowly increase flights, internationally as well...Omicron is a setback as all countries across the world need to be safe. Our govt has categorised 11 countries as 'at risk.'

     

  • December 02, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress protest in support of the suspended opposition MPs

    Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress protest in support of the suspended opposition MPs at Gandhi statue in Parliament House. Rajya Sabha was adjourned after Opposition protested.

  • December 02, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
  • December 02, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition protested over suspension of MPs

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing session (ANI)

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha today

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha today for further consideration and passage. The Bill was also moved in the House yesterday but it couldn't be passed due to ruckus created by Opposition on various issues. (ANI)

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives Zero Hour Notice on the matter of 'caste-based census'

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

     Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'.

  • December 02, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to have a discussion in the House on 'the rising prices of essential commodities & high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country'.

