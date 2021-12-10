MARKET NEWS

December 10, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers to discuss strategy for ongoing session

Parliament LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 10. Bills scheduled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today include The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and also Private Members' business. While the Rajya Sabha will also conduct Private Members' business

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 10. Bills scheduled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today include The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and also Private Members' business. While the Rajya Sabha will also

conduct Private Members' business, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government is set to hold special Assembly session against AFSPA. The decision comes in the aftermath of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Mon district. The Nagaland government on December 9 decided to hold a special session of the Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA, a government spokesperson told PTI. The special session is tentatively scheduled for December 20 and the Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi will formally summon it, according to Neiba Kronu, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs.

During the ninth session on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both the Houses on IAF chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on December 8. Singh informed both houses that the last rites of CDS Rawat will be performed with full military honours. He also said that IAF has ordered a tri-service inquiry into crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, he said. Opposition members, who had been protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, said they had suspended the protest for a day due to the demise of CDS and other in IAF crash. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021'', which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 6. Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers to discuss various issues and government strategy during the session.

Stay tuned for the latest news and developments here:
  • December 10, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | No protest outside Parliament against the suspension of 12 MPs, in honour of late CDS General Bipin Rawat: says Jairam Ramesh

    Since the last rites of Gen. Rawat and others are being conducted this afternoon, out of profound respect Opposition will refrain from its protests against the unconstitutional and illegal suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha today as well, Jairam Ramesh Tweeted.

  • December 10, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Stepmotherly attitude towards Kannada language by govt, says Congress MP GC Chandrashekar

    Congress MP GC Chandrashekar says the govt is showing “stepmotherly attitude” towards Kannada language since the the BJP has come into power.  "When a language dies, we lose the ecosystem around the language," he said in Rajya Sabha.

  • December 10, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Discussion on booster shots in Lok Sabha

    Lok Sabha proceedings began on Friday with a discussion on Covid-19 booster dose. When RSP MP NK Premachandran asked for an update on the booster shot policy in the country, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "We want that as soon as possible, once the country achieves 100% vaccination." "India has completed 86% of the first dose," he said. He further said that the country trusts its scientists and the booster policy will go ahead based on their suggestions following appropriate research.

  • December 10, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Friday.

  • December 10, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers to discuss strategy for ongoing session

    PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal & others to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

  • December 10, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife brought to their Delhi residence ##Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence in New Delhi. They both passed away in Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8. Further, the wife and daughter of Brig LS Lidder, who also lost his life in the incident, payed their last respects to him at Brar Square in Delhi Cantt. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present and paid his tributes to Brig LS Lidder. (ANI)

  • December 10, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Nagaland governmentt to hold special Assembly session against AFSPA
    In the aftermath of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Mon district, the Nagaland government on Thursday decided to hold a special session of the Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA, a government spokesperson said. The special session is tentatively scheduled for December 20 and the Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi will formally summon it, according to Neiba Kronu, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs. (PTI)

  • December 10, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 10. Bills scheduled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today include The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and also Private Members' business. While the Rajya Sabha will also conduct Private Members' business, PTI reported.

  • December 10, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the winter session in Parliament on December 10.
    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments here!

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

