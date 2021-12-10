Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers to discuss strategy for ongoing session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for the 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 10. Bills scheduled for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today include The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and also Private Members' business. While the Rajya Sabha will also

conduct Private Members' business, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government is set to hold special Assembly session against AFSPA. The decision comes in the aftermath of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Mon district. The Nagaland government on December 9 decided to hold a special session of the Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA, a government spokesperson told PTI. The special session is tentatively scheduled for December 20 and the Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi will formally summon it, according to Neiba Kronu, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs.

During the ninth session on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both the Houses on IAF chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on December 8. Singh informed both houses that the last rites of CDS Rawat will be performed with full military honours. He also said that IAF has ordered a tri-service inquiry into crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, he said. Opposition members, who had been protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, said they had suspended the protest for a day due to the demise of CDS and other in IAF crash. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021'', which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 6. Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers to discuss various issues and government strategy during the session.