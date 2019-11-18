App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament’s Winter Session: Govt ready to discuss all issues, says PM Modi

Opposition leaders have said that issues of unemployment, economic conditions and air pollution in north India would be raised during the session

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 18, said the government is ready to discuss all issues during the Parliament’s Winter Session.

The session, second for the 17th Lok Sabha, is scheduled to run until December 13.

During the session, which will be the last of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all Members of Parliament (MPs) should contribute, PM Modi said.

"We are open to discussions on all issues," PM Modi said while addressing journalists at the Parliament complex.

The Parliament is expected to have a total of 20 sittings. A special joint sitting of both Houses has been planned to mark the Constitution Day on November 26.

This will also be the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

As of November 17, as many as 43 Bills were pending in both Houses of Parliament. Out of these 43, 12 have been listed for consideration and passing. There are 27 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

Opposition leaders have said that issues of unemployment, economic conditions and air pollution in north India would be raised during the session.

Opposition leaders have also strongly raised Lok Sabha MP and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:49 am

