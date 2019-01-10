App
Jan 10, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Reservation Bill granting 10% quota for upper caste EWS

The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill has passed the Rajya Sabha test with 165 'Yes' and 7 'No' votes.

highlights

  • Jan 09, 10:31 PM (IST)

    Earlier in the day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot had introduced The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenth- Four Amendment) Bill 2019 amid slogan shouting by opposition Congress over the citizenship amendment bill.

    The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday and was brought to the Upper House after the sitting of the House was extended by a day. 

  • Jan 09, 10:29 PM (IST)

    The Winter Session of Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die. 

  • Jan 09, 10:28 PM (IST)

    Economically backward upper castes such as Brahmins, Banias, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Gujjars, Bhumihars, Kapus, whose family income is under Rs 8 lakh per annum will benefit from this proposed quota reservation.

    Here's all you need to know about the 10 percent quota for the general category.

     
     
     

  • Jan 09, 10:24 PM (IST)

    The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill has passed the Rajya Sabha test with 165 'Yes' and 7 'No' votes. 

  • Jan 09, 10:18 PM (IST)

  • Jan 09, 10:10 PM (IST)

    The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed by Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 10:06 PM (IST)

    The motion  for The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill to be sent to Select Committee of the Parliament has been negated. 

  • Jan 09, 10:00 PM (IST)

    The House has moved for Division on motion moved by DMK's Kanimozhi for the Bill to be scrutinised by Select Committee of the Parliament. 

  • Jan 09, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to criticisms and queries raised by MPs. 

  • Jan 09, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Why vote in favour eventually if not in favor of the Bill? asks Amar Singh, Independent MP. 

  • Jan 09, 09:36 PM (IST)

    The way that this government has been functioning... the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing and vice-versa: Ahmed Patel, Congress. 

  • Jan 09, 09:32 PM (IST)

    'Atkana', 'latkana' and 'bhatkana' was the concept followed by Congress: GVL Narasimha Rao. 

  • Jan 09, 09:20 PM (IST)

    This Bill was brought in keeping into mind elections... you should do whatever you can to win elections, and will do the same: Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India (RPI) says, referring to the Opposition. 

  • Jan 09, 09:12 PM (IST)
  • Jan 09, 09:10 PM (IST)

    Muslims are the poorest. Not many people mentioned Muslims, even though a lot of speeches were made, says Husain Dalwai of Congress. 

  • Jan 09, 09:09 PM (IST)

    I welcome this Bill, but who is poor? A person who has Rs 8 lakh as his or her income cannot be called poor: Husain Dalwai of Congress. 

  • Jan 09, 09:08 PM (IST)

    BJP's has always been against reservation, so I welcome this Bill: Husain Dalwai from Congress.

  • Jan 09, 09:02 PM (IST)

    By demanding reservation for minorities, the politics has been brought back to pre-Independence days: Rakesh Sinha. 

  • Jan 09, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Socialism is religion and caste-nuetral: Rakesh Sinha. 

  • Jan 09, 08:58 PM (IST)

    AAP should make a Dalit the Chief Minister of Delhi the next time: Rakesh Sinha, Nominated member of Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 08:57 PM (IST)

    Congress should apologise for Emergency: Rakesh Sinha, Nominated member of Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 08:49 PM (IST)

    BJP's capital not Delhi, but Nagpur; this Bill has come from there: AAP

    This Bill has come from the capital of BJP Nagpur... the leader of that capital is anti-Dalit: Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh says, purportedly referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).  

  • Jan 09, 08:37 PM (IST)

    BJP hates whatever Congress proposes, but I am happy that our idea from the 2014 manifesto has been adopted by the BJP: PL Punia while speaking at the discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of Parliament. 

  • Jan 09, 08:35 PM (IST)

    I am standing to support the Bill: PL Punia of Congress. 

  • Jan 09, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Reservation on income criteria against legislative intent of the Constituent Assembly: D Raja 

    This reservation as a policy has been conceived and accepted to take affirmative action for socially and educationally backward communities, reservation based on income criteria is against the legislative intent of the Constituent Assembly: D Raja of CPI. 

  • Jan 09, 08:26 PM (IST)

    The way the government has brought this Bill must disturb every concerned citizen from the country: D Raja of Communist Party of India (CPI) 

  • Jan 09, 08:17 PM (IST)

    Everyone has supported this Bill, even though their way of supporting has been different: Ajay Pratap Singh, BJP MP. 

  • Jan 09, 07:56 PM (IST)

    There's a difference between 5 hectares of land in Odisha and Haryana: Praful Patel.

  • Jan 09, 07:52 PM (IST)

    In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and others had fought to change the name of Marathwada University to Babasaheb Ambedkar University... I am saying this because many people have fought for years for social equality throughout years: Praful Patel of NCP during discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. 

