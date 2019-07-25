App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament session likely to be extended till August 7: Sources

The government had indicated on July 24 that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7, official sources said on July 25. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, the sources said.

The government had indicated on July 24 that the ongoing Parliament session could be extended.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Opposition has always demanded that Parliament should meet for more number of days.

Close

"Now we are doing it," he said.

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Parliament #Prakash Javadekar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.