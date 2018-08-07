App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament passes Immovable Property Amendment Bill

Moving the amended bill for passage, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Lok Sabha had passed the bill in December last year and the Rajya Sabha had adopted it on July 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the regulations governing the compensation payable for acquisition of immovable property by the Centre for defence and security purposes.

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 18 with some minor amendments, was returned to the Lok Sabha, which today approved them through a voice vote without debate. The amendments included changing the year of the Bill.

Among other issues, the bill seeks to amend a provision to allow the Centre to re-issue the notice of acquisition to ensure that the property owner gets an opportunity to be heard.
