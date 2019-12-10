App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament passes bill to provide life term to those making, possessing illegal arms

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which also provides that a person can have a maximum of two firearms as against three allowed at present, was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bill providing a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms was approved by Parliament on December 10.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which also provides that a person can have a maximum of two firearms as against three allowed at present, was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

The bill was approved by Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to a debate on the bill in the Upper House, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said heirloom or heritage weapons too could be kept if they have been de-activated.

This was a demand made by several MPs during the debate.

The bill also ensures that those using firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 07:26 pm

