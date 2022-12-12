 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Parliament passes bill to promote non-fossil energy sources and carbon credit trading

Dec 12, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

The bill provides for penalties for violations by industrial units or vessels, and on manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms.

A bill seeking to mandate the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen was passed by Parliament on Monday.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was cleared in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Monday. Lok Sabha passed the legislation in the previous session in August this year.

The bill provides for penalties for violations by industrial units or vessels, and on manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms.

The amendments also seek to promote renewable energy and the development of a domestic carbon market to battle climate change.

The bill is also aimed at helping the country achieve its international commitments on climate change.

It aims to introduce new concepts such as carbon trading and mandate the use of non-fossil sources to ensure faster decarbonisation of the Indian economy and help achieve sustainable development goals in line with the Paris Agreement.