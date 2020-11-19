Parliament panel pulls up Twitter over Kunal Kamra’s 'offensive tweets' against CJI Bobde



A joint committee of Parliament for Data Protection asks Twitter why it has not taken action against the tweets by comedian Kunal Kamra (in file pic) about the Chief Justice of India pic.twitter.com/2JOdKAOAzr

— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

A joint committee of Parliament for data protection has pulled up Twitter for not taking down the tweets posted by comedian Kunal Kamra about Chief Justice of India SA Bobde accusing him of being partial.

Twitter’s policy head Mahima Kaul was reportedly grilled by the parliamentary panel headed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Meenakshi Lekhi for not removing the stand-up comedian’s “offensive tweets” targeting the Indian judiciary.

Kamra reacted to this saying:



Personal liberty is like Promotions in corporate India only those who don't have jokes on the boss get it... pic.twitter.com/PNEvkfEjcS





Don’t even call it contempt of court call it contempt of future Rajya Sabha Seat

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 12, 2020

Kunal Kamra is currently facing contempt charges for posting tweets alleging that the Supreme Court of India was partial and indulged in favouritism when it granted an easy reprieve to TV news anchor Arnab Goswami after he was arrested in an abetment to suicide case.

Kamra’s scathing attacks came as several other journalists continue to languish in jails or get targeted by political parties or power brokers for voicing their opinion, and do not get quick reprieves such as this.



Tamaam Sabooton aur Gawahon ko maddenazar rakhte hue Yeh adalat phir se Hypocrisy ki seema paar karti hai https://t.co/4oZjGrTeHi — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 16, 2020



Notably, Twitter was already embroiled in controversy for mistakenly geo-tagging Ladakh as a part of China. On November 18, Twitter’s Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran had sent an apology letter to the parliamentary panel.