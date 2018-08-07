App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliament panel gets more time to submit report on land bill

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on May 11, 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the land acquisition bill today got another extension in deadline for submitting its report.

It was later referred to the committee for scrutiny. The House today approved extending the time for the panel to present its report up to the "last day of the Budget Session, 2019".

Generally, the Budget Session of Parliament starts in January every year. The panel has already got many extensions in terms of deadline for submitting the report.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:35 pm

