Sep 21, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned third time in two hours as Dy Chairman insists that suspended members should leave the House
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: Today is the eight day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session with the opposition demanding a discussion on them. Catch the latest updates here:
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha adjourned for the third time since morning as suspended members refuse to leave the House.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha resumes, Deputy Chairman insists that suspended members should leave the House before Leader of the Opposition speaks.
Farm Bills Ruckus: Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh and 6 others suspended for a week for unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha
Twelve Opposition parties have also given a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh over the manner in which two farm bills were passed in Rajya Sabha without…
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha adjourned second time. To resume at 10:36 am
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10 am after adopting the privilege motion sessking suspension of members who indulged in 'unruly' behaviour with Deputy Chairman on Sunday. No-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman rejected.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabhe members Derek O' Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen and Elamaram Kareen suspended for one week from the House over unruly behaviour during discussions on farm bills on Sunday.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says it was a 'bad day' in Rajya Sabha. House adopts the motion seeking suspension of members for unruly behaviour. "Deputy chairman was threatened," he said.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha session resumes today after a political slugfest over farm bills on Sunday. Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu is presiding over the proceedings.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | The Parliament's Monsoon Session may be cut short due to looming threat of COVID-19 and as parliamentarians continue to test positive for the coronavirus, as per a Times of India report. Floor leaders of all parties, government representative and the Speaker who consist the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee have also favoured curtailment, it said. Final decision however will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.