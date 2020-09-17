Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha convenes on Day 4; COVID-19, India-China border row issue on table
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE updates: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Today is the fourth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The day is likely to witness discussions on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha. In a first, while Rajya Sabha is meeting for the Monsoon session between 9 AM and 1 PM, Lok Sabha is holding its sittings from 3 PM to 7 PM. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms due to the coronavirus outbreak, some Rajya Sabha members occupy Lok Sabha seats when the upper house is meeting. The same drill is followed when Lok Sabha convenes later in the day.
Ministers to lay papers on the Table
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates | The Shiromani Akali Dal has issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centre's farm-related legislations in the House. It was issued by the party's chief whip Naresh Gujral. They were directed to opposed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020; Farmers' Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. (PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare Punjabi language 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states." (ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates | DMK MP T Siva has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over "ramification of the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020". (ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE updates | Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik is likely to move that the The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, further to amend the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973, be taken into consideration.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE updates | Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move that the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 further to amend the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952, be taken into consideration.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE updates | Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table in Rajya Sabha on Day 4:
> Smriti Irani for Ministry of Textiles;
> Inderjit Singh for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
> Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Education; and
> Debasree Chaudhuri for Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The Monsoon Session began on September 14 and for the first time in its history, teh Parliament witnessed a reorganised seating arrangement with many members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in each other's Houses during proceedings to follow the new COVID-19 protocols for maintaining social distancing. Today is the day 4 of the session.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.