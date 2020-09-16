Live now
Sep 16, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates |Rajya Sabha to discuss government's handling of COVID-19 situation
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 Highlights: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: Today is the third day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session with the opposition demanding a discussion on them. Catch the latest updates here:
Rajya Sabha to discuss COVID-19
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months: MHA to Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | "There will be two-and-a-half hour discussion on COVID-19 in the House. But this will depend on how long the other matters before that take. We have time until 1 pm. Please keep that in mind," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to the members.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Rajya Sabha starts discussion on the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, taken up for consideration in the House yesterday. The Bill seeks to merge three Ayurveda institutes into one which will be granted a status of an Institute of National Importance.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "being stopped from discharging his duties as MP" by Uttar Pradesh government. Singh alleges that the state government has filed 13 FIRs against him in three months and his family is being threatened.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | The self help groups of unemployed engineers should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir to help reduce unemployment: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad says he wants to seek House's attention towards unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. "There has not been any economic activity in the UT for thirteen months."
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'proposed privatisation of JNPT and concern over national security.'
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. The session will continue till October 1.